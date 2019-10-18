App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2019 02:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Beware: Google Pixel 4 can be unlocked while you're sleeping

Google’s support page acknowledges the flaw.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Google launched the Pixel 4 with its ambitious Project Soli that detects a user using the radar chip. The sensors onboard also include ‘the most-secure’ facial recognition system for unlocking the Google Pixel 4. It turns out; Pixel 4 can be unlocked even if your eyes are shut.

Pixel 4’s facial recognition system does not verify if the user’s eyes are open or not. The user was first brought up by a BBC reporter on Twitter where he uploaded a video demonstrating the flaw.

In the video, Chris Fox can be seen unlocking his Pixel 4 with his eyes shut. The BBC report claims that the same test was performed on several people, and the reset was the same.

Close

Google’s support page acknowledges the flaw. The company has stated that the Pixel 4 can be unlocked by someone else if it’s held up to the user’s face, even with the eyes closed. The support page also mentions an identical sibling or someone who looks like the user can also unlock the phone.

Previously, a setting labelled as "Require eyes to be open", in the facial-recognition menu was leaked before the Pixel 4 launch. However, the setting wasn’t available upon launch.

Google, in its statement to the BBC, stated that it would not add the feature when the Pixel 4 goes on sale starting October 24 in the US. "We will continue to improve Face Unlock over time”, said Google.

Unlocking the Pixel 4 with the user’s eyes closed is a serious security flaw. Apple’s Face ID, which has been amongst the most secure facial recognition systems, requires the user to keep their eyes open and look directly to unlock their iPhone.

Project Soli is one of the reasons why Pixel 4 is not launching in India.

First Published on Oct 18, 2019 02:52 pm

tags #Google #smartphones #Technology

