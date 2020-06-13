Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India (June 2020)

The budget segment is perhaps one of the most competitive segments in India's smartphone market, particularly under Rs 10,000. While the GST hike has pushed many players in the higher category, there are many choices available for consumers to pick as the best smartphone under Rs 10,000.

Realme Narzo 10A (Rs 8,499): One of Realme's multiple budget smartphone offerings, the Narzo 10A is definitely among our picks for the best smartphones under Rs 10,000. Key specifications of Realme Narzo 10A include a massive 5,000 mAh battery, a MediaTek Helio G70 processor, and a 12MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera setup. The smartphone gets a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a waterdrop notch for the 5MP front camera. We wish the company offered a slightly faster charger rather than the regular 10W adapter with the box. Also, a 3GB + 32GB single variant option may not be enough for 2020. Read our detailed Realme Narzo 10A review for more.

Motorola G8 Power Lite (Rs 8,999): Motorola's latest budget offering under the G-series is the G8 Power Lite. The Power in the device probably stands for the massive 5,000 mAh battery and not for the Mediatek Helio P35 processor. Motorola could have offered a slightly better P70 or maybe even the G70 processor. However, the smartphone does offer pretty decent specifications overall. There is a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a water-drop notch for the 8MP front camera, a 16MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera setup and 4GB + 64GB storage. A bummer here is the device runs on stock Android 9.

Samsung Galaxy M01 (Rs 8,999): The Galaxy M01 gets powered by a Snapdragon 439 SoC and opts for a smaller 4,000 mAh battery and does not support fast charging. It sports a 5.7-inch HD+ LCD Infinity-V display panel with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The two camera sensors on the back include a 13MP primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the Galaxy M01 opts for a 5-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 lens. The smartphone comes in a single 3GB + 32GB variant with an option to expand the memory via microSD up to 512GB.

Infinix Hot 9 Pro (Rs 9,499): The Infinix Hot 9 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, paired with 4GB + 64GB storage. It sports a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and hole-punch camera cutout for the 8MP selfie camera. The handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery but charges over Micro USB as opposed to USB Type-C. The Hot 9 Pro has a fingerprint reader on the back and supports face unlock. The Hot 9 Pro has a 48MP + 2MP macro + 2MP depth + a low light sensor on the back. It runs on Android 10-based XOS 6.0.

Realme C3 (Rs 7,999): Realme C3 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display panel with a waterdrop notch for the 5MP front camera. Under the hood, there is a 2.0GHz 12nm MediaTek Helio G70 Octa-core processor, paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. Realme C3 has a beefy 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging via micro-USB. On the back, there is a 12MP f/1.8 primary lens and a 2MP f/2.4 portrait sensor. Read our : Realme C3 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display panel with a waterdrop notch for the 5MP front camera. Under the hood, there is a 2.0GHz 12nm MediaTek Helio G70 Octa-core processor, paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. Realme C3 has a beefy 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging via micro-USB. On the back, there is a 12MP f/1.8 primary lens and a 2MP f/2.4 portrait sensor. Read our Realme C3 review to know how the camera and processor perform overall.