Battlefield Mobile pre-registration goes live on Google Play Store

Closed beta coming to Android users in Indonesia and the Philippines this fall.

Moneycontrol News
September 06, 2021 / 01:51 PM IST

Earlier in 2021, Electronic Arts confirmed that it was working on a standalone mobile version of Battlefield, one of its most popular franchises. Now, EA has announced that it plans to roll out closed beta testing for Battlefield Mobile in the fall.

EA will begin beta testing Battlefield Mobile in the fall with “a series of smaller playtests" from Indonesia and the Philippines who own Android devices. “As we continue with testing, we’ll expand the size of these tests, add new regions,” the company said over on its community website.

During the initial beta test, users who sign up will only be able to play a map called Grand Bazaar and the signature Conquest game mode. EA also confirmed that the game would be free-to-play and will only include optional purchases that will only include cosmetic items. Additionally, there will also be optional Battle Passes.

Battlefield (1)

As of now, there is no official launch date for Battlefield Mobile, but it will be released sometime next year. The game will operate on its own with no crossplay support between PC and console versions. Later this year, EA will be revealed a new version of the popular franchise for PC and console titled Battlefield 2042.

Unlike Call of Duty, which focuses on a battle royale and small objective-based maps, Battlefield focuses on larger maps. It will be interesting to see how Battlefield Mobile differentiates itself from other popular fps mobile games including PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile. Android users from Indonesia or the Philippines can pre-register for the game on the Google Play store for more information about beta testing.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Battlefield #Electronic Arts #gaming
first published: Sep 6, 2021 01:51 pm

