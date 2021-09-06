Battlefield Mobile pre-registration goes live on Google Play Store

Earlier in 2021, Electronic Arts confirmed that it was working on a standalone mobile version of Battlefield, one of its most popular franchises. Now, EA has announced that it plans to roll out closed beta testing for Battlefield Mobile in the fall.

EA will begin beta testing Battlefield Mobile in the fall with “a series of smaller playtests" from Indonesia and the Philippines who own Android devices. “As we continue with testing, we’ll expand the size of these tests, add new regions,” the company said over on its community website.

During the initial beta test, users who sign up will only be able to play a map called Grand Bazaar and the signature Conquest game mode. EA also confirmed that the game would be free-to-play and will only include optional purchases that will only include cosmetic items. Additionally, there will also be optional Battle Passes.

As of now, there is no official launch date for Battlefield Mobile, but it will be released sometime next year. The game will operate on its own with no crossplay support between PC and console versions. Later this year, EA will be revealed a new version of the popular franchise for PC and console titled Battlefield 2042.