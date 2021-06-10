Battlefield 2042 release date, price, pre-order, gameplay trailer revealed: Everything you need to know

After three long years, EA has finally revealed the launch date of the next game in the Battlefield franchise. Battlefield 2042 will be released on all major platforms including PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Series S on October 22, 2021.

Platform Standard Edition Gold Edition Ultimate Edition PC Rs 3,499 Rs 5,499 Rs 6,999 PS5 Rs 4,499 Rs 6,499 Rs 8,499 PS4 Rs 3,999 N/A N/A Xbox Series X/ S Rs 4,499 N/A N/A

The launch date was announced through an official trailer, which gives us a glimpse into the game. Unlike the previous edition, Battlefield V, this version will feature a more modern setting with everything from drones to robots. EA has also revealed the pricing of Battlefield 2042 ahead of its launch.

The price for Battlefield 2042 on the Xbox One will likely be the same as the PlayStation 4. Additionally, the Gold and Ultimate Edition pricing on the Xbox Series X/S will be the same as that on the PS5. The reason for the difference in pricing between the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game is because the former will have a few limitations due to the older hardware.

Source: Origin

EA Dice’s first-person shooter is set to ‘revolutionize’ the modern multiplayer sandbox with a new mode that supports up to 128 players. However, this mode will only be available for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S consoles. The player count will max out at 64 for Xbox One and PS4 players. The game will also feature three new modes – All-Out Warfare, Hazard Zone, and one that has yet to be announced.

EA has also confirmed a Battle Pass system with both free and premium tiers, with a total of four coming in the first year. The studio hasn’t provided any details about a battle royale mode or confirmed cross-play support for the game yet. Additionally, EA Play subscribers will receive a 10 percent discount on the game.