Bajaj launches Pulsar 180 Neon; price, features and other details

Bajaj Auto has given us yet another reason to love the Pulsar range of bike with addition of the Pulsar 180 Neon.

It is offered in only one colour option however which is very much like the neon edition of the Pulsar 150 that launched recently. The bike features a matte grey base paint with neon orange highlights including the Pulsar badge, and grab rails among others.

What really sets the bike apart however is its styling. It is identical to the Pulsar 220. It features the same fairing as the bigger bike with the stacked headlamp unit and LED DRLs on the side.

The bike is powered by the 178.6cc single cylinder air-cooled four-stroke engine. There are disc brakes at both ends but no ABS. This is surprising considering the deadline for the new safety norms are just around the corner.

The Pulsar 180 Neon is available at a price tag of Rs 87,450.