MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Yamaha 2-wheeler sales up 54% at 55,151 units in January

The company had sold 35,913 units in the same month last year, Yamaha Motor India group said in a statement.

PTI
February 02, 2021 / 05:01 PM IST

Japanese two-wheeler major Yamaha on Tuesday reported a 54 per cent increase in total sales at 55,151 units in India in January.

The company had sold 35,913 units in the same month last year, Yamaha Motor India group said in a statement.

Yamaha said it has seen growth in its sales volumes consecutively in the second half of last year, after restrictions of lockdown were lifted from July.

It has a strong focus in 2021 on product promotion, customer reach and retail network strategies to meet its business goals in the new year, the company said.
PTI
TAGS: #Auto #Business #Technology #Yamaha
first published: Feb 2, 2021 05:01 pm

Must Listen

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.