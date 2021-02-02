Yamaha 2-wheeler sales up 54% at 55,151 units in January

Japanese two-wheeler major Yamaha on Tuesday reported a 54 per cent increase in total sales at 55,151 units in India in January.

The company had sold 35,913 units in the same month last year, Yamaha Motor India group said in a statement.

Yamaha said it has seen growth in its sales volumes consecutively in the second half of last year, after restrictions of lockdown were lifted from July.

It has a strong focus in 2021 on product promotion, customer reach and retail network strategies to meet its business goals in the new year, the company said.