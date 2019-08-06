When will Audi Bring The e-Tron 50 Quattro To India?

German auto major Audi recently showcased its first all-electric model in India, the e-Tron 55 Quattro. The luxury SUV is set to debut in the country by the end of this year, and is expected to sport a hefty price tag.

The company has also unveiled an entry-level offering in the same segment, called the e-Tron 50 Quattro, as the pricing of the 55 put it beyond the budget of a sizeable chunk of the market in Europe, where it is available.

The 50 Quattro is showcased as an 'affordable option' to the bigger e-Tron, and that is how the company plans to push it in India as well. It gets a smaller battery pack, but retains overall aesthetics. It gets rear-facing cameras that project the view on a screen in the door pads, along with Audi’s signature virtual cockpit, ambient lighting, four-zone climate control, wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, and a Bang & Olufsen sound system.

The e-Tron 50 is equipped with a smaller 71kWh battery pack against the 95kWh in the big brother, and makes 312PS of maximum power and 540Nm of peak torque. It has a full-charged range of 299km, as opposed to the 417km range of the bigger e-Tron. The motor pushes the car from 0-100kmph in 7 seconds, with a top speed of 190kmph.

These are impressive numbers, and only marginally lower than the Quattro 55's specifications.

The power delivery is distributed via Audi’s signature Quattro all-wheel-drive system.