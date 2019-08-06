When will Audi Bring The e-Tron 50 Quattro To India?

The e-Tron 50 is equipped with a smaller 71kWh battery pack.
German auto major Audi recently showcased its first all-electric model in India, the e-Tron 55 Quattro. The luxury SUV is set to debut in the country by the end of this year, and is expected to sport a hefty price tag.
The company has also unveiled an entry-level offering in the same segment, called the e-Tron 50 Quattro, as the pricing of the 55 put it beyond the budget of a sizeable chunk of the market in Europe, where it is available.
The 50 Quattro is showcased as an 'affordable option' to the bigger e-Tron, and that is how the company plans to push it in India as well. It gets a smaller battery pack, but retains overall aesthetics. It gets rear-facing cameras that project the view on a screen in the door pads, along with Audi’s signature virtual cockpit, ambient lighting, four-zone climate control, wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, and a Bang & Olufsen sound system.
The e-Tron 50 is equipped with a smaller 71kWh battery pack against the 95kWh in the big brother, and makes 312PS of maximum power and 540Nm of peak torque. It has a full-charged range of 299km, as opposed to the 417km range of the bigger e-Tron. The motor pushes the car from 0-100kmph in 7 seconds, with a top speed of 190kmph.
These are impressive numbers, and only marginally lower than the Quattro 55's specifications.
The power delivery is distributed via Audi's signature Quattro all-wheel-drive system.Audi has not made an official announcement of the car's prices, though it can be safely assumed that it will only be slightly lesser than its elder sibling. It is not yet confirmed if the entry-level car will make it to India but the German company should be revealing further details soon.