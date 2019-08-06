App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 01:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

When will Audi Bring The e-Tron 50 Quattro To India?

The e-Tron 50 is equipped with a smaller 71kWh battery pack.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde

German auto major Audi recently showcased its first all-electric model in India, the e-Tron 55 Quattro. The luxury SUV is set to debut in the country by the end of this year, and is expected to sport a hefty price tag.

The company has also unveiled an entry-level offering in the same segment, called the e-Tron 50 Quattro, as the pricing of the 55 put it beyond the budget of a sizeable chunk of the market in Europe, where it is available.

The 50 Quattro is showcased as an 'affordable option' to the bigger e-Tron, and that is how the company plans to push it in India as well. It gets a smaller battery pack, but retains overall aesthetics. It gets rear-facing cameras that project the view on a screen in the door pads, along with Audi’s signature virtual cockpit, ambient lighting, four-zone climate control, wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, and a Bang & Olufsen sound system.

Close

The e-Tron 50 is equipped with a smaller 71kWh battery pack against the 95kWh in the big brother, and makes 312PS of maximum power and 540Nm of peak torque. It has a full-charged range of 299km, as opposed to the 417km range of the bigger e-Tron. The motor pushes the car from 0-100kmph in 7 seconds, with a top speed of 190kmph.

related news

These are impressive numbers, and only marginally lower than the Quattro 55's specifications.

The power delivery is distributed via Audi’s signature Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

Audi has not made an official announcement of the car’s prices, though it can be safely assumed that it will only be slightly lesser than its elder sibling. It is not yet confirmed if the entry-level car will make it to India but the German company should be revealing further details soon.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 6, 2019 01:48 pm

tags #50 Quattro #Audi #Auto #e-Tron #Technology #trends

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.