What you should know about 2019 Mercedes Benz E Class

Mercedes-Benz India recently launched the latest generation E-Class in India. The German luxury carmaker has given the car BSVI compliant engines, along with an increase in its comforts and amenities.

The tenth-generation E-Class has been one of Mercedes-Benz’s best sellers since its debut in 1995. It also gets a special customisation for India, as it is the only country where a Right-Hand Drive (RHD) long wheelbase version of the E-Class is being launched. The new E-Class is available in two variants, E 200 and E 220d. They are offered in two trims, namely Exclusive and Expression.

The E 220 d is powered by a 2-litre diesel engine which makes 194PS of maximum power and 400Nm of peak torque. It can reach a speed of 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds, as per the company. Its petrol alternative is a 2-litre engine which makes 197PS of maximum power and 320Nm of peak torque. It has a 0-100 kmph time of 8 seconds. Both engines are mated to a 9G-Tronic automatic gearbox.

Though both trims feature classic Mercedes-Benz luxury, the Exclusive trim gets some more features. These include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 13-speaker Burmester surround sound subsystem, wireless charging at the back and a rear touchscreen media interface. The car is also loaded with safety features such as ESP, parking assists adaptive brake lights and seven airbags.

The E-Class has a base price of Rs. 57.50 lakh (Ex-showroom) and will be pitted against BMW’s 5 series and Audi’s A6 among others.