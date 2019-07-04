What has Renault changed in the 2019 Duster facelift

French automobile manufacturer Renault has officially released a teaser of the facelifted iteration its SUV, the Duster. While the car is scheduled for a launch later this month, the company has already hinted at what it has in store.

The teaser reveals that the SUV has received noticeable aesthetic changes. It gets a new grille with chrome studs, a new headlamp cluster and a bulging bonnet for better crash protection. It also gets new roof rails and alloys, while the headlamp cluster has been equipped with LED elements.

Though it has not been officially revealed, the Duster is expected to get its interiors reworked as well. The car could be equipped with new upholstery, seat trims, and updates in the infotainment system. It could also get a new instrument cluster, along with better safety equipment.

As Renault has announced that it will be discontinuing its diesel engines following the implementation of BSVI norms, it can be expected that the Duster will receive a 1.5-litre petrol engine which makes 106PS of maximum power and 142Nm of peak torque. The engine is expected to be mated to a 5-speed manual transmission, while a CVT gearbox is expected to be offered as an option.

The car could be launched later this month and will be pitted against Nissan Kicks, Honda WR-V and Ford Ecosport among others. It can be safely assumed that the prices of the Duster will be raised following its updates and changes.