What has changed in VW Polo facelift?

German automobile manufacturer Volkswagen is gearing up for the launch of the Polo facelift. While an official date hasn’t been announced, the car was recently spotted testing in India under heavy camouflage.

The car’s design remains largely unchanged, but it gets a new black coloured lower diffuser. It was also spotted sporting Polo GTI’s LED tail lamp setup. Though the front end of the car was under wraps, it is expected that it will receive a redesigned bumper along with a revised LED headlight setup.

Since BS VI emission norms are set to be implemented from April 1 next year, it is expected that the company will offer compliant engines with the Polo facelift. The current-gen Polo is equipped with a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder MPI engine which makes 76PS of maximum power and 95Nm of peak torque. The new Polo could get Volkswagen’s new 1-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine, which will be the first time it is offered in India.

Though it hasn’t been confirmed yet, it is expected that the company will also rework its Vento sedan and will launch both around the same time. The Polo facelift could be put up for sale in the second half of 2019 and is expected to be priced over the current range of Rs. 5.71 lakh-9.72 lakh (Ex-showroom).