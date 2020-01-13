App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 13, 2020 11:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Volvo to launch its first electric vehicle in India in 3 years

The XC40 is one of the first to get the newly developed CMA platform, which is flexible enough to be used for electric modifications

Swaraj Baggonkar @swarajsb


Swedish luxury car company Volvo will launch its first fully electric car, the XC40, in India in late 2021 or early 2022, a company official told Moneycontrol.




Built on the compact modular architecture platform (CMA), the XC40 is presently sold in India with a petrol engine. The company recently discontinued the diesel version. The sports utility vehicle (SUV) is the smallest of the three SUVs Volvo sells in India. It is also one of Volvo's best-selling products for Volvo in India, contributing 25 percent of its sales.


The XC40 is one of the first to get the newly developed CMA platform, which is flexible enough to be used for electric modifications. Other Volvo models will also move to the CMA platform.


The race to launch electric vehicles is heating up in India with German giants Mercedes and Audi, both rivals of Volvo, announcing plans to launch their electric vehicles here.


The XC40 electric will be launched in Europe later this year.


Mercedes-Benz, India’s largest luxury car company, launch the EQC, a fully electric car, while Audi, the third largest in the ranking, will launch the E-torn. Both these launches will take place this year.


While BMW, the third largest luxury carmaker in India, is studying the possibility of introducing electric vehicles in India, Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover will launch the iPace, its first fully electric car, in India in the second half of the year.


Volvo, however, beat its rivals in the race for hybrids. With the exception of the now-discontinued i8 from BMW, India did not get any plug-in hybrid cars from any of the luxury carmakers.


The company launched the plug-in hybrid version on the XC90, its flagship vehicle in India, in 2016. For this model, India has turned out to be one of the best performing markets for Volvo. It started local assembly of the model from a plant in Bengaluru last year.


Volvo’s sales dipped 15 percent year-on-year to 2,253 units in 2019. Besides the slowdown in demand for luxury cars, the dip can be attributed to the absence of car lines such as S60 and V40.


Sales of luxury cars have dipped to their lowest in three years due to multiple increase in prices and a slowing economy.


Mercedes, BMW and Audi together control more than 80 percent of all luxury cars sold in India. They posted sales of 28,021 units in 2019, a YoY slump of 26 percent.




Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 13, 2020 11:03 am

tags #Auto #Business #Technology #Volvo

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.