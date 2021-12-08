MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Volkswagen secures raw materials as part of $34 billion battery push

At the core of the three agreements, which are part of VW’s 30 billion euro ($34 billion) plan to build battery plants and procure materials, lies a planned joint venture with Belgian chemicals and recycling company Umicore.

PTI
December 08, 2021 / 02:57 PM IST

Volkswagen on Wednesday announced key partnerships to secure raw materials Europe’s largest carmaker needs to realise its ambitious electric vehicle strategy, eager to close a gap with rival Tesla .

At the core of the three agreements, which are part of VW’s 30 billion euro ($34 billion) plan to build battery plants and procure materials, lies a planned joint venture with Belgian chemicals and recycling company Umicore.

The venture aims to supply cathode materials to Volkswagen’s European battery cell factories, which it plans to build by 2030. It will start production in 2025 with 20 gigawatt hours (GWh) for VW’s plant in Salzgitter, Germany, which it plans to build with China’s Gotion High-Tech.

The joint venture’s goal is to reach annual production capacity of up to 160 GWh by the end of the decade, enough capacity to power approximately 2.2 million battery-powered electric vehicles.

"Volkswagen is implementing its battery strategy very consistently and at a high pace,” board member Thomas Schmall said.

Close

Related stories

"Teaming up with Umicore enables us to establish a state-of-the-art supply chain in Europe.”

At a later stage, both parties aim to include refining and battery recycling in the scope of the partnership.

"We are very pleased to become a long-term partner for Volkswagen in achieving its ambitious e-mobility strategy in Europe and in bringing our long-standing and proven expertise in rechargeable battery materials to this unique joint venture,” Umicore CEO Mathias Miedreich said.

Volkswagen also struck an agreement with lithium developer Vulcan Energy Resources for lithium extracted from Germany’s Upper Rhine Valley region by means of geothermal energy.

The agreement has an initial term of five years with commercial delivery to start in 2026, Volkswagen and Vulcan said, without providing contract details.

In a bid to develop improved production technology for its planned cell plants, Volkswagen is also investing in battery start-up 24M, a spin-off from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, aiming to scale up 24M’s semi-solid process.
PTI
Tags: #Auto #Business #Technology #Volkswagen
first published: Dec 8, 2021 02:57 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.