VE Commercial Vehicles sales rise 10% to 4,085 units in November

VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd (VECV), an unlisted subsidiary, had sold 3,710 units in the same month last year, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.

December 01, 2021 / 02:11 PM IST
 
 
Eicher Motors Ltd on Wednesday said its joint venture with Volvo VECV posted a 10.1 per cent increase in total sales at 4,085 units in November 2021.

Eicher trucks and busses sales grew 3.1 per cent to 3,184 units last month against 3,088 units in November 2020.

Exports of Eicher brand of commercial vehicles stood at 783 units, compared to 473 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 65.5 per cent, the company said.

Sales of Volvo trucks and busses were down 20.8 per cent at 118 units last month as against 149 units in November 2020, it added.
first published: Dec 1, 2021 02:11 pm

