Ultraviolette unveils electric motorcycle F77; a look at price, specs

The company says the bike's design has been inspired from a fighter jet.
Indian startup Ultraviolette on November 13 unveiled F77 - its first electric motorcycle. The F77 , unlike the Revolt RV400, is more in the mould of a sports bike.
The bike has been launched in three variants and priced between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 3.25 lakh.
In terms of design, the headlamp is a hexagonal unit complete with all LEDs. It features an aggressive design with sharp, angular body panels in almost a full fairing sort of way. The bike also gets a sporty split seat setup and rear set footpegs. The addition of clip-on handlebars puts the rider in a sporty leaned over position highlighting its sporty design.
The bike is fitted with a 25 kW brushless DC (BLDC) motor that is capable of putting out 450 Nm of torque at the wheel. The company clains that the three lithium-ion battery packs give the bike a total range of close to 150 km under standard riding conditions in an urban environment. They also say that a 0-100 km/h sprint is achievable in 2.9 seconds.
Suspension comes via upside down forks at the front and a rear monoshock while braking duties are taken care of by 320mm disc and radial caliper for the front wheel and a rear disc brake with dual-channel ABS.
Ultraviolette has also fitted the bike with DC fast-charging capabilities. So an hour and a half is sufficient for a full charge. The bike also gets a CCS Type-2 charge port for both AC and DC charging from public infrastructure.
The bike also gets a full-colour TFT dash with Bluetooth connectivity, OTA software updates and bike locator. You also get three riding modes and an analysis of your ride.Registartion for the bike can be done online and deliveries are expected to start in the third quarter of 2020.