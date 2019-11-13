Ultraviolette unveils electric motorcycle F77; a look at price, specs

Indian startup Ultraviolette on November 13 unveiled F77 - its first electric motorcycle. The F77 , unlike the Revolt RV400, is more in the mould of a sports bike.

The bike has been launched in three variants and priced between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 3.25 lakh.

In terms of design, the headlamp is a hexagonal unit complete with all LEDs. It features an aggressive design with sharp, angular body panels in almost a full fairing sort of way. The bike also gets a sporty split seat setup and rear set footpegs. The addition of clip-on handlebars puts the rider in a sporty leaned over position highlighting its sporty design.

The bike is fitted with a 25 kW brushless DC (BLDC) motor that is capable of putting out 450 Nm of torque at the wheel. The company clains that the three lithium-ion battery packs give the bike a total range of close to 150 km under standard riding conditions in an urban environment. They also say that a 0-100 km/h sprint is achievable in 2.9 seconds.

Suspension comes via upside down forks at the front and a rear monoshock while braking duties are taken care of by 320mm disc and radial caliper for the front wheel and a rear disc brake with dual-channel ABS.

Ultraviolette has also fitted the bike with DC fast-charging capabilities. So an hour and a half is sufficient for a full charge. The bike also gets a CCS Type-2 charge port for both AC and DC charging from public infrastructure.

The bike also gets a full-colour TFT dash with Bluetooth connectivity, OTA software updates and bike locator. You also get three riding modes and an analysis of your ride.