MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

TVS Motor launches NTORQ 125 SuperSquad Edition in Nepal

The SuperSquad Edition will comprise three new offerings — Invincible Red, Stealth Black, and Combat Blue — inspired by Iron Man, Black Panther, and Captain America respectively, it added.

PTI
February 15, 2021 / 12:35 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

TVS Motor Company on Monday said it has launched NTORQ 125 SuperSquad Edition scooter, inspired by Marvel’s Avengers, in Nepal.

The company has associated with Disney India’s consumer products business to introduce the trim in Nepal, the company said in a statement.

The SuperSquad Edition will comprise three new offerings — Invincible Red, Stealth Black, and Combat Blue — inspired by Iron Man, Black Panther, and Captain America respectively, it added.

"We continue to evolve and seek to delight our new-generation customers for whom Marvel Universe is a strong affinity area. TVS NTORQ 125 breaks new ground with the launch of the SuperSquad Edition inspired by Marvel’s Avengers,” TVS Motor Company Executive Vice President International Business R Dilip said.
PTI
TAGS: #Auto #Business #Nepal #Technology #TVS Motor Company
first published: Feb 15, 2021 12:35 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's active COVID cases tally falls to 1.36 lakh; vaccines worth Rs 338 crore exported so far, says Piyush Goyal

Coronavirus Essential | India's active COVID cases tally falls to 1.36 lakh; vaccines worth Rs 338 crore exported so far, says Piyush Goyal

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.