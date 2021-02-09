MARKET NEWS

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport launched in India at Rs 11.95 lakh

The Triumph Tiger 850 Sport is a more accessible, road focused variant of the Tiger 900 and has been built around the bike.

Moneycontrol News
February 09, 2021 / 05:20 PM IST

Launched internationally not too long ago, the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport has made its way to India at a starting price of Rs 11.95 lkah.

The Triumph Tiger 850 Sport is a more accessible, road focused variant of the Tiger 900 and has been built around the latter. There are some other differences however.

For starters, the 850 Sport gets the 5-inch TFT instrument cluster from the old-gen Tiger 800. It gets two riding modes and a switchable traction control system.

The 850 Sport is identical to the 900s in terms of design. It gets the same chassis coupled with 45mm Marzocchi USD forks up front and a gas-charged monoshock with preloaded adjustment at the back. Brakes, too, are the same Brembo Stylemas on 320 mm discs on the front wheel and a 255 mm disc on the rear wheel.

Powering the 850 Sport, however, while it is the same 888cc inline triple engine, the figures stand in at 85 PS and 82 NM as compared to 95 PS and 87 Nm on the 900. A 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch is mated to this and Triumph is also offering a quick-shifter as an accessory.

The Triumph Tiger 850 Sport has been positioned just below the Tiger 900 GT, the road-going variant. In international markets this replaces the base Tiger 900 variant. The new Tiger 850 Sport now competes more directly with the BMW 750 GS.
first published: Feb 9, 2021 05:20 pm

