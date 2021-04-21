Triumph Street Scrambler 900 unveiled alongside limited Sandstorm edition

Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled the Street Scrambler 900 and the motorcycle will be coming to India. But apart from this, the company has also unveiled a limited Sandstorm Edition.

The Street Scrambler 900 is Triumph’s middleweight scrambler and this finally gets upgraded to meet the new Euro V emission norms.

In terms of design, there is barely anything to differentiate the old Scrambler from the new one. The bike gets a round headlamp, semi-digital instrumentation, high side mounted twin exhausts and split seats. Powering the bike is a 900cc parallel-twin engine that churns out 65 PS of maximum power and 80 Nm of peak torque.

Suspension is handled by a 41mm front fork and preload adjustable rear twin shock setup. Braking is handled by a single 310mm disc at the front and a 255mm disc at the rear. It also gets switchable ABS and traction control.

The Sandstorm Edition on the other hand gets a few more differentiators. The paint scheme is an exclusive Matt Stor Gray and Ironstone and a high front fender. It also gets an aluminium skid plate and a headlamp grille as standard along with rubber knee protectors called Triumph triangle. This edition however is limited only to 775 units worldwide.

The 2021 Triumph Street Scrambler has yet to launch and when it comes to India, there shouldn’t be too big of a price hike over the discontinued version.