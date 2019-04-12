App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Apr 12, 2019 09:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tech-based logistics start-up DOT looking for $25mn fund raising

These funds would be used by the company, which is valued at $75-80 million, to expand operations not just in India but in North America, Asia and the Far East as well.

Swaraj Baggonkar @swarajsb
Whatsapp

Swaraj Baggonkar
Moneycontrol News

Gurugram-based green mobility start-up DOT, which runs a fleet of electric two and three-wheelers for cargo shipments, is looking to raise about $25 million (Rs 175 crore) within two years.

About $10 million (Rs 70 crore) would be raised later this year while $15 million (Rs 105 crore) would be raised in 2021, a top company official said to Moneycontrol.

These funds would be used by the company, which is valued at $75-80 million, to expand operations not just in India but in North America, Asia and the Far East as well.

Vineet Mehra, managing director, DOT said, “We need funds to develop the larger ecosystem and we don’t have the capability yet to do that. The fund raising plan should take our plan to be one of the largest electric fleet owners in all the geographies we are present.”

related news

DOT’s current strength is of 1200 vehicles which are mostly run on batteries. About 20 percent of that fleet also runs on a non-electric model. Most of the vehicles are leased out by DOT on a long-term contractual basis to corporates for their logistics needs.

“We are operationally profitable and we are looking for another $20-25 million to reach our target. We are also planning to launch in South East Asian countries like Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore and Malaysia, and also launching a ride-sharing service in Canada in the second half of 2019. We will be carrying out the expansion in the Far East from 2020 onwards,” said Mehra.

“We will bring in more external people for their knowledge and for wider investment spectrum so that we don’t require much cash from our own operation and then we would go for a fund raise in the second half this year for about $10 million. We have had some off-line talks for the $10 million raising and we have had lot of interest”, added Mehra.

Walmart, Aramex, Amazon, Grofers, Blue Dart, DHL, Lenskart, Swiggy, Faasos, Nature’s Basket, McDonald’s, are DOT’s clients. DOT has a target of putting 10,000 vehicles on the road in the next five years.

It has operations in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Lucknow, Chandigarh and Bengaluru to name a few. It recently added Raipur, Jhansi, Meerut, Haridwar and Phagwara.

“Right now we are in 27 cities and we would like to cover at least 100 cities in 3-4 years”, said Mehra.

The fleet

DOT’s current fleet is either owned directly by the company or is leased. All of its vehicles are manufactured in India. The electric two-wheelers are 50 percent localized while the three-wheelers are 95 percent localized. This is the is the level of parts that are sourced within the country.

Though there are a few companies that have an all-electric fleet used for commercial operations, DOT is the first company to use them for cargo movement.

DOT’s two and three-wheelers are manufactured through a exclusive contractual agreement it has entered with a third party. These vehicles are especially tailor-made for shipping cargo.

“We diversified into a pure play last mile delivery company and we set up a large research facility in Singapore. For this we started to work with our sister company to work on creating vehicles specific for cargo needs for both two and three wheelers”, added Mehra.

The company claims to be doing 7-9 million orders a year and is poised to achieve 103-110 million orders by FY20 using electric vehicles.
First Published on Apr 12, 2019 09:29 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Technology

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, KKR vs DC: DC under pressure after Ruthle ...

Exclusive: Alia Bhatt reveals when the shooting for Inshallah is set t ...

Student of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff is back with another powerful dial ...

Student of the Year 2 trailer: Love, drama, action; has everything to ...

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora visit Lilavati Hospital, what's cooking ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Here's everything the teasers and trailers t ...

PewDiePie takes down both his songs defaming India post Delhi HC order ...

Is Malaika Arora's cryptic post about a soulmate dedicated to Arjun Ka ...

Vogue BFF's: Ishaan Khatter is embarrassed as he strips on Neha Dhupia ...

Spl Forces Trained for Surgical Strike Even Before Uri, Says Former Ar ...

'Enough Son, Please Return Home': Rabri Devi Makes An Emotional Appeal ...

TikTok Removes Over 6 Million Videos for Violating Community Guideline ...

Modi Govt Wants to Make Everybody a Chowkidar: Jeers Navjot Singh Sidh ...

Mum With 'Secrets' of Many Parties, 'Overzealous' Prashant Kishor's Po ...

Letter by Military Veterans 'Disgusting Act' by Grand Alliance, Says J ...

'Insensitive, Irresponsible, Useless': Chandrababu Naidu Lashes Out at ...

Modi Govt Using Armed Forces' Achievements for Vote Bank Politics, Say ...

E-Buzz: Masaba’s Game Of Thrones Connect

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: PM Modi asks "Why fake liberals are abs ...

Millennials will take pay cut to follow their passion, survey reveals

Election Commission bans NaMo TV from airing political content

BJP govt brought unemployment out of the closet, says Maneka Gandhi

Explainer: What are electoral bonds?

Wall Street opens higher on JPMorgan results, big energy deal

Oil rises as supply constraints outweigh China slowdown fears

Gold steadies as dollar retreats, on way to best week in three

SBICAP Securities expects larger banks with healthy capitalisation to ...

BJP struggles to assuage hurt Dalit pride in Gujarat's Junagarh; Una f ...

Julian Assange arrested: WikiLeaks founder’s extradition to US likel ...

Ex-CJI Dipak Misra's argument in favour of non-criminalisation of mari ...

Game of Thrones season 8: The Night King and Lord of Light could both ...

Disney Plus streaming service confirmed for 12 Nov, subscriptions star ...

NBA Playoffs preview: With Golden State Warriors eyeing a threepeat, h ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

Sudha Menon, author of Feisty at Fifty, on the importance of writing f ...

TCS vs Infosys: Software majors beat revenue, profit estimates, but mi ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.