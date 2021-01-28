MARKET NEWS

Suzuki teases all-new Hayabusa; global unveil scheduled for February 5

If the teaser tells us this much, it is that the Hayabusa retains most of its trademark silhouette along with a similar headlamp unit.

Moneycontrol News
January 28, 2021 / 08:09 PM IST

Suzuki Global just released a trailer of the new Hayabusa finally making its return to the streets. And while it is just a fly-by of the bike, we can definitely say it is updated.

Something that will probably cheer every motorcycle enthusiast, not just in India, but the world over is the news that the Hayabusa is being brought back. There was speculation that the bike was being taken off the production line and it has been a while since the new norms kicked in and not a word came about an update to the bike’s engine.

If the teaser tells us this much, it is that the bike retains most of its trademark silhouette along with a similar headlamp unit. And it won’t just come with a mechanical upgrade. There are going to be a list of features too to bring it to the 21st century. For example, a clear look at the instrument cluster shows us analogue dials, but between four of those is a tiny LCD dash in full colour no less.

Now all, we have to do is wait for February 5 for the official unveil of the bike. As for India, we will just have to wait and see, but it shouldn’t be too long before it comes here.

Here is a look at the video:

Moneycontrol News
first published: Jan 28, 2021 08:09 pm

