App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 08:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Suzuki launches DR-Z50 mini-bike: All you need to know about the motorcycle for kids

It is one of the few motorcycles in India which has been designed for children and the first time Suzuki has introduced its mini-bike segment to the Indian audience.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Suzuki Motorcycles has introduced DR Z50 a small segment motorcycle to train the young. It is one of the few bikes in India which has been designed for children and the first time Suzuki has introduced its mini-bike segment to the Indian audience.

Suzuki DR-Z50

The motorcycle is supported on 10-inch wheels while sporting a motocross style design. It has bright yellow bodywork with graphics, to elevate the feel of riding a bike among children. It has an automatic clutch, three-speed transmission and electric start, for smooth operation. It has a 49CC engine which delivers a linear and controlled power band. It has a seat height of 22 inches which helps entry-level riders mount the bike with ease. The mini-bike also has an adjustable brake lever and throttle, to help the supervising adult adjust throttle opening as per the rider’s ability. The bike has a kerb weight of 54 kg.

It has inverted forks doing suspension duty in the front, with 3.8 inches of wheel travel. It also has a fuel tank of 3-litre capacity. It has electric start, with a back-up primary Kickstarter. For safety, Suzuki has provided the DR-Z50 with a keyed ignition, so that the motorcycle can only be operated under adult supervision. It has been launched in India for Rs. 2.55 lakh (ex-showroom).
First Published on Mar 6, 2019 08:55 am

tags #Auto #DR-Z50 #Suzuki #Technology #trends

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Chandan Prabhakar Opens Up on Missing From The Kapil Sharma Show, Says ...

Australia Can Win World Cup with Smith and Warner: Warne

Ferrari Removes All Tobacco-related Branding for Australian GP

Adidas Executive Sentenced to Jail for Bribing Basketball Players

Priced at Rs 132 Crore, Bugatti La Voiture Noire is the World's Most E ...

Jio Effect: India Has The Most Inexpensive Mobile Data Rates in The Wo ...

Israeli Spacecraft Snaps Ultimate Selfie on Way to Moon

JIPMER MBBS 2019 Notification Expected to Release Today @ jipmer.edu.i ...

BJP Politicising Balakot Air Strike by Throwing About Numbers On Casua ...

Jay Panda joining BJP won't harm BJD, but MP can be one more saffron f ...

RJ Balaji on LKG's success, moving away from supporting roles, and upc ...

In Kerala's Chettikulangara Devi Temple, devotees set on defying ban o ...

Iran foreign minister Javad Zarif resigned because not told about Bash ...

Rising hopes on economic growth, low inflation likely to result in sal ...

Oppo F11 Pro first impressions: Great overall package for competitive ...

Communities in China and South Asia fight for greater say over river m ...

Champions League: Real Madrid dumped out by Ajax after 1-4 humbling; T ...

Captain Marvel: As Carol Danvers gets a well-deserved share of the spo ...

Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: The year looks bright with the actress s ...

Kylie Jenner beats Mark Zuckerberg to become the world’s youngest se ...

Akshay Kumar was literally 'on fire’ at the launch of his Amazon Pri ...

Happy birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Time when Sridevi shared her little ange ...

Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji treats fans to a sneak peek from the sets of ...

Janhvi Kapoor will have a professionally challenging year ahead, predi ...

Malang: Disha Patani flaunts her 8k coffee mug while Aditya Roy Kapur ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.