Suzuki launches DR-Z50 mini-bike: All you need to know about the motorcycle for kids

Suzuki Motorcycles has introduced DR Z50 a small segment motorcycle to train the young. It is one of the few bikes in India which has been designed for children and the first time Suzuki has introduced its mini-bike segment to the Indian audience.

The motorcycle is supported on 10-inch wheels while sporting a motocross style design. It has bright yellow bodywork with graphics, to elevate the feel of riding a bike among children. It has an automatic clutch, three-speed transmission and electric start, for smooth operation. It has a 49CC engine which delivers a linear and controlled power band. It has a seat height of 22 inches which helps entry-level riders mount the bike with ease. The mini-bike also has an adjustable brake lever and throttle, to help the supervising adult adjust throttle opening as per the rider’s ability. The bike has a kerb weight of 54 kg.

It has inverted forks doing suspension duty in the front, with 3.8 inches of wheel travel. It also has a fuel tank of 3-litre capacity. It has electric start, with a back-up primary Kickstarter. For safety, Suzuki has provided the DR-Z50 with a keyed ignition, so that the motorcycle can only be operated under adult supervision. It has been launched in India for Rs. 2.55 lakh (ex-showroom).