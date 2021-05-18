Suzuki Jimny five-door variant to be unveiled in 2022

The 5-door variant of the Suzuki Jimny will also makes its way to India

Maruti Suzuki has already been manufacturing the three-door Jimny for international markets. And, while we still haven’t got a full reveal of the five-door variant, a launch timeline at least has been established.

According to a report in Japanese auto news website Autoc-one, the car is expected to make an appearance sometime in 2022. Initially, Suzuki was supposed to launch the Jimny Sierra (long variant) at the Tokyo Motor Show in October, but the pandemic has delayed that.

There are other tit-bits that we know about the Sierra, however. For one, the Sierra is expected to be powered by a K15B 1.5-litre engine, the same one that does duty on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and even the Ciaz. This is also expected to get smart hybrid tech from Maruti.

In terms of dimensions, the five-door will measure 3,850mm, 1,645mm and 1,730mm in length, width and height, respectively. With a wheelbase of 2,500mm, the new Jimny will stand 210mm off the ground and weigh 1,190 kg.

Aside from that, the five-door Jimny will look identical to the three-door version, save for the two extra doors of course.

Thew new five-door Jimny is also expected to make its way to India, but that, too, could be pushed further depending on the pandemic and the car’s global unveil. Over here, the Jimny five-door will go up directly against the current title holder, Mahindra Thar as well as the upcoming Force Gurkha.