App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2020 05:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Skoda unveils design of Vision In slated for 2021 launch; upcoming SUV to compete with Kia Seltos

Built on the MQB A0 IN platform that parent Volkswagen has developed the Vision In will be displayed at the upcoming India Auto Expo

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Skoda Auto has revealed the first design sketches of the Vision In, a mid-size sports utility vehicle that the Czech auto brand will launch in India in 2021.

Built on the MQB A0 IN platform that parent Volkswagen has developed, the Vision In will be displayed at the upcoming India Auto Expo. This new SUV will mark the beginning of the revival process of Volkswagen whose journey so far in India has been full of challenges.

“The 4.26-metre-long concept study is a forerunner of a mid-size SUV designed especially for the Indian market, the production of which will start in 2020-21,” said a statement by Skoda.

Close

The Vision In will compete against established models such as the Hyundai Creta, segment leader Kia Seltos, Mahindra Scorpio, Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks and Renault Captur. Volkswagen’s own SUV using the same platform will also be launched a little ahead of the Skoda SUV.

related news

“The first design sketch shows the dynamic front of the visually compelling SUV concept study. In addition to a wide bonnet, a large ŠKODA grille with solid ribs shapes the visual impression. The upper, very flat units of the split headlights progress directly to the grille. Beneath is a robustly designed front apron with large side air intakes and a massive front spoiler made of aluminium," said Skoda.

Image 2 - Rear Sketch

“The second sketch illustrates a clearly structured, distinctive rear with sharply contoured, three-dimensional rear lights; an additional horizontal light strip connects the reflectors. Illuminated ŠKODA lettering is prominently positioned in the centre of the rear; an aluminium diffuser is integrated into the rear apron underneath,” Skoda added.

As part of the ‘India 2.0’ project, Skoda Auto is leading the activities of the Volkswagen Group brands on the Indian sub-continent. Several Skoda and Volkswagen models will be created based on the MQB A0 IN variant of the Modular Transverse Matrix platform.

Skoda Auto, which entered India in 2001, is one of the smallest car makers in the country with only four models on sale, Superb, Octavia, Rapid and Kodiaq. The brand has a network of 63 sales and 60 service outlets presently.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 8, 2020 05:03 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Skoda Auto #Technology #Volkswagen

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.