Skoda unveils design of Vision In slated for 2021 launch; upcoming SUV to compete with Kia Seltos

Skoda Auto has revealed the first design sketches of the Vision In, a mid-size sports utility vehicle that the Czech auto brand will launch in India in 2021.

Built on the MQB A0 IN platform that parent Volkswagen has developed, the Vision In will be displayed at the upcoming India Auto Expo. This new SUV will mark the beginning of the revival process of Volkswagen whose journey so far in India has been full of challenges.

“The 4.26-metre-long concept study is a forerunner of a mid-size SUV designed especially for the Indian market, the production of which will start in 2020-21,” said a statement by Skoda.

The Vision In will compete against established models such as the Hyundai Creta, segment leader Kia Seltos, Mahindra Scorpio, Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks and Renault Captur. Volkswagen’s own SUV using the same platform will also be launched a little ahead of the Skoda SUV.

“The first design sketch shows the dynamic front of the visually compelling SUV concept study. In addition to a wide bonnet, a large ŠKODA grille with solid ribs shapes the visual impression. The upper, very flat units of the split headlights progress directly to the grille. Beneath is a robustly designed front apron with large side air intakes and a massive front spoiler made of aluminium," said Skoda.

“The second sketch illustrates a clearly structured, distinctive rear with sharply contoured, three-dimensional rear lights; an additional horizontal light strip connects the reflectors. Illuminated ŠKODA lettering is prominently positioned in the centre of the rear; an aluminium diffuser is integrated into the rear apron underneath,” Skoda added.

As part of the ‘India 2.0’ project, Skoda Auto is leading the activities of the Volkswagen Group brands on the Indian sub-continent. Several Skoda and Volkswagen models will be created based on the MQB A0 IN variant of the Modular Transverse Matrix platform.