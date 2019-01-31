App
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 11:17 AM IST

Skoda teases upcoming SUV Kamiq for India

Skoda released two sketches to reveal the upcoming Kamiq.

Advait Berde
Whatsapp

Czech carmaker Skoda recently released two sketches of its upcoming SUV, named ‘Kamiq’. Though that was the only mention of the car, there were a few distinct features to be noticed. The Kamiq features Skoda’s signature crystalline design, albeit with a few changes. The split headlamp setup features daytime running lamps on top, and headlights on the bumper. Skoda has also officially confirmed that the Kamiq will get all four dynamic indicators.

Skoda kamiq front

The Kamiq could hit the Indian streets as early as next year and is expected to be built on the MQB-A0 platform. This is the same platform which Skoda is localising in India, and it could be a cost-cutting move for the SUV.

Skoda Kamiq

One more prominent difference in the sketches is that the car sports bold S K O D A lettering on the back, as opposed to the traditional Skoda insignia. This could be a sign that the car manufacturer is looking for a fresh redesign. As of now, there are no further updates about the Kamiq. However, it can be safe to assume that it will rival the Creta and the Duster, but will face competition from the newer entries, like the Tata Harrier, Nissan Kicks and the Renault Captur. But it can be speculated that the brand will retain its luxury status and arm the Kamiq accordingly.
First Published on Jan 31, 2019 11:17 am

#Auto #Skoda Kamiq #Technology #trends

