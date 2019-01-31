Skoda teases upcoming SUV Kamiq for India

Skoda released two sketches to reveal the upcoming Kamiq.
Czech carmaker Skoda recently released two sketches of its upcoming SUV, named ‘Kamiq’. Though that was the only mention of the car, there were a few distinct features to be noticed. The Kamiq features Skoda’s signature crystalline design, albeit with a few changes. The split headlamp setup features daytime running lamps on top, and headlights on the bumper. Skoda has also officially confirmed that the Kamiq will get all four dynamic indicators.
The Kamiq could hit the Indian streets as early as next year and is expected to be built on the MQB-A0 platform. This is the same platform which Skoda is localising in India, and it could be a cost-cutting move for the SUV.
#SKODA's new SUV is called the KAMIQ and marks the next step in the Czech manufacturer's SUV campaign. The word #KAMIQ comes from the language of the Inuit people living in northern Canada and Greenland. It describes something that fits as perfectly as a second skin. #SKODAKamiq pic.twitter.com/bs9i4s3QHc
