Skoda teases upcoming SUV Kamiq for India

Czech carmaker Skoda recently released two sketches of its upcoming SUV, named ‘Kamiq’. Though that was the only mention of the car, there were a few distinct features to be noticed. The Kamiq features Skoda’s signature crystalline design, albeit with a few changes. The split headlamp setup features daytime running lamps on top, and headlights on the bumper. Skoda has also officially confirmed that the Kamiq will get all four dynamic indicators.



#SKODA's new SUV is called the KAMIQ and marks the next step in the Czech manufacturer's SUV campaign. The word #KAMIQ comes from the language of the Inuit people living in northern Canada and Greenland. It describes something that fits as perfectly as a second skin. #SKODAKamiq pic.twitter.com/bs9i4s3QHc

The Kamiq could hit the Indian streets as early as next year and is expected to be built on the MQB-A0 platform. This is the same platform which Skoda is localising in India, and it could be a cost-cutting move for the SUV.

One more prominent difference in the sketches is that the car sports bold S K O D A lettering on the back, as opposed to the traditional Skoda insignia. This could be a sign that the car manufacturer is looking for a fresh redesign. As of now, there are no further updates about the Kamiq. However, it can be safe to assume that it will rival the Creta and the Duster, but will face competition from the newer entries, like the Tata Harrier, Nissan Kicks and the Renault Captur. But it can be speculated that the brand will retain its luxury status and arm the Kamiq accordingly.