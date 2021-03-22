Skoda Kushaq vs Rivals: Features, specs, price compared

Skoda Kushaq

Skoda has unveiled the Kushaq for the Indian market which is already flooded with a number of mid-sized SUVs. The SUV currently competes with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, Kia Seltos, and the MG Hector. Here's how the latest Skoda offering compares with its rivals.

The Kushaq will only be available with two petrol variants so our powertrain comparisons will be limited to just petrol.

Dimensions

The Skoda Kushaq is the smallest SUV here measuring in at 4225 mm in length, 1760 mm in width and 1612 mm in height. Even boot space is the smallest at only 385 litres. Wheelbase measures in at 2,651 mm. This is more than Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos’ 2610 mm. The MG Hector is the largest SUV measuring big on all fronts at 4,655 mm, 1,835 mm and 1,760 mm in length, width and height respectively. Wheelbase, too stands at 2,750 mm and boot space is measured at 587 litres.

Powertrain

Like we mentioned before, the Skoda Kushaq only receives two turbo-charged petrol engines, a 115 PS 1.0-litre and a 150 PS 1.5-litre motor. Torque figures stand at 175 Nm and 250 Nm respectively. These figures are mostly in line with all of its rivals even though all of them have one naturally aspirated and one turbo engine on offer. The Nissan Kicks has the most potent 1.3-litre turbo producing 156 PS and 254 Nm. The MG Hector on the other hand has only one 1.5-litre turbo-petrol offering that produces 143 PS and 250 Nm.

Features

The Skoda Kushaq for the most part comes loaded with a decent number of features. However, it still falls short of its rivals in certain areas. The Kushaq, misses out on a 360-degree camera, power adjustable driver’s seat, a PM2.5 air filter and a digital instrument cluster. Features included, however, are fairly premium. You get a 10-inch infotainment screen, wireless charging, ventilated front seats, six airbags, sunroof, touch controls for the aircon and connected car tech (but only for telematics). There is a rear parking camera, and cruise control for additional assistance as well.

Price

Prices haven’t been announced yet, but we do expect upwards of Rs 9 lakh and up to Rs 17 lakh. The Kia Seltos is cheapest SUV at the moment priced at Rs 9.89 lakh starting and going up to Rs 17.45 lakh while the MG Hector starts at Rs 12.89 lakh and goes up to Rs 22.04 lakh. All prices ex-showroom.