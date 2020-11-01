Royal Enfield Meteor 350 ready to launch on November 6: Everything you need to know

Royal Enfield is all set to launch the Meteor 350 on November 6 and if it wasn’t plain enough already, it is a very highly anticipated bike. Replacing the Thunderbird 350, the Meteor will be a cruiser bike and leaks and rumours all give us a fair idea of the bike. Here’s what we know so far.

Specifications

The Meteor 350 will be powered by a 350cc engine. Sure it’s the same as the old Thunderbird, but with slightly different figures. Power is rated at 20.5 PS and torque at 27 Nm compared to the 19.8 PS and 28 Nm on the Thunderbird. Built on a double-cradle frame, we also know that it will use a revised gearbox that possibly could be more refined for smoother shifts and a lighter clutch pull.

Features

Of course, there’s not so much we can speak of in terms of features, but the Meteor will be available in three variants: Fireball, Stellar and Supernova. All of these will have minor accessory differences between them along with different colour schemes. All three variants, however, are expected to get what Royal Enfield is calling Tripper Navigation – a bluetooth connectivity system with a semi-digital instrument cluster that will be able to provide GPS navigation.

Price

As for pricing, November 6 is right around the corner, so speculating is what we must do. Earlier in the year, a leak of the Meteor 350’s configuration tool popped up online. This priced the entry-level Fireball variant at Rs 1.68 lakh. The Supernova variant on the other hand, will be priced at least Rs 10,000-15,000 higher.