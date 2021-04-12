Royal Enfield Classic 350 spied with Meteor 350’s Tripper Navigation

It’s no surprise that Royal Enfield is working on a new Classic 350. After the success of the Meteor, the platform was bound to hop to the Classic. Now we know of one more update that will make the popular motorcycle better.

Spy pictures of Royal Enfield testing the new Classic have been doing the rounds. The latest update however shows us a little bit of the Meteor 350 in the Classic. The new video shows the upcoming bike with the new Tripper Navigation system.

For those of you who don’t know yet, the Tripper Navigation system first debuted with the Meteor 350 and made its way to the Himalayan. The pod connects to your phone through Bluetooth and the RE app and gives you turn-by-turn navigations.

While on the Himalayan and the Meteor, the pod is a separate unit altogether, the video shows that the Classic’s dash has been redesigned to integrate the system directly into it. It replaces the age-old battery voltage gauge and honestly, that old thing is pretty useless in this day and age. RE has also reworked the dash to add a little digital insert just below the speedometer and this will give a better readout of some slightly more information like fuel, trip, and time.

As for specs, the new Classic 350 will be built around the J platform of the Meteor 350. It may get the same 349cc single-cylinder engine that churns out 21 Ps of power and 27 Nm of torque.

The Royal Enfield is slated to launch sometime this year and as for pricing, expect a mild premium over the current bike, if at all.

Watch the video here: