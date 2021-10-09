Review | Tata Punch: Can Tata Motors’ new sub-compact SUV thrive in a highly competitive segment?

Tata Punch's 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated petrol motor makes a modest 85 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, and can be had with a 5-speed manual or an optional AMT.

The term “sub-compact SUV” is thrown around with considerable ease these days, with very little to justify the use of the moniker. Most cars falling under the category are essentially hatchbacks on stilts, with next to no off-roading abilities. But the name, for better or worse, has stuck around, primarily to assuage a customer base that lives in perpetual dread of what our embattled infrastructure might throw at us.

Worry no more, says Tata Motors, which has finally thrown its hat into the sub-compact, crossover SUV ring, with a car that justifies the name. The Tata Punch is a potent blend of multiple budget-friendly automotive requirements packed into one car.

The width and the manner in which the interior space has been used in the Tata Punch are both top-notch. (Photos: Tata Motors Press Kit)

DESIGN

The Punch is based on Tata Motors’ ALFA architecture, much like the Tata Altroz. When compared to its immediate rivals – the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100 – it packs far more utility, with ground clearance rivalling that of other compact SUVs (187mm) and a wheelbase (2445mm) that’s longer than anything in the segment. This is immediately apparent when you sit in the car, where the width and the manner in which the interior space has been utilised are both top-notch.

On the outside, the Punch is unfailingly compact. What’s remarkable is how much of the concept’s design cues have managed to make it to the production version. The Punch’s innate terrain-conquering impulses are apparent in its extraverted design language. Flared fenders, sharply creased shoulder line and tapering headlamps, all add to a very handsomely proportioned car, echoing the same design language that informs the Tata Safari.

Entry and departure angles have been kept deliberately short, and we’ll get to that in a bit. Suffice it to say that the Punch is a very well thought-out piece of design, and there isn’t an angle that makes it look ungainly.

DRIVING

The Punch is available with only one engine option (at the moment) – a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated petrol motor which makes a modest 85 bhp and 113 Nm of torque and can be had with a 5-speed manual or an optional AMT.

Having first tried out the AMT, my introduction to the Punch was less than grand. While the driver’s seating position, visibility and overall space were top-notch, the AMT did manage to underwhelm on numerous occasions. With measured throttle inputs, it works pretty well. But the second you want to overtake anything on the road, the downshifts followed by a pronounced rubber band effect, disrupt the momentum.

With no turbo-petrol or diesel variant on the immediate horizon (Tata has hinted at a turbo-charged version and a diesel making it to production in the future), your best bet to get every ounce of performance from this stout-hearted sub-compact SUV, is to go for the manual.

The 5-speed manual totally transforms the character of the Punch. This is still an NA motor that likes to work its way through the revs, but it’s far more suited for spirited driving than the AMT. Even the brakes work a lot better on the manual, with plenty of bite generated by a tap of the pedal. This isn’t the case with the AMT, which is geared to provide more torque at the bottom end and is, as a result, always rearing to go. This makes it tricky in start-stop traffic, with the brake pedal’s travel resulting in not much stopping power, forcing you to brake hard, which leads to a wince-inducing halt.

If Tata was to iron out this particular niggle, while making its AMT a bit more responsive, the brand would offer a fairly ergonomic and hassle-free city driving experience. That said, the cumulative effect of manual driving in heavy traffic, when weighed against the convenience of an AMT, seems too high a price to pay for a few quick overtakes.

UTILITY

Here, the Punch outshines pretty much every other car in its class, and several cars sitting above it. Tata set-up a small off-road trail to showcase the Punch’s boulder-bashing capabilities. The AMT version is equipped with a nifty function called “TractionPro” mode, which essentially enables this front-wheel drive car to get out of a quagmire with the help of the front differential. It does so by using the differential to send power to the stuck wheel, much like a standard SUV. However, the manner in which this function is engaged is different. Should you find either of the front wheels unable to gain traction, press the brake hard with your left foot (with the handbrake pulled) while accelerating with the right. Once “TractionPro” mode is enabled, you receive a notification on the touchscreen infotainment system. Once the vehicle successfully regains traction and exits the spot, the ECU immediately detects this and turns the function off. Of course, should you find the rear wheels stuck, you’re on your own. But as a budget-friendly off-roading solution, this is quite innovative.

In the absence of ESP, both the AMT and the manual version are equipped with another piece of proprietary tech that Tata calls “Brake Sway Control”. Essentially a less expensive form of ESC (also less sophisticated), it uses the car’s ECU to detect and curtail lateral movement while the ABS is busy mitigating wheel lock during hard braking.

A lot of the Punch’s comfort level is down to the sheer travel that the suspension is capable of. On the off-road trail, the Punch went through steep drops without breaking a sweat or bottoming out. It showed a terrier-like tenacity to take on deep ditches, its considerable suspension travel allowing it to dance its way out of the trenches. While this does affect its cornering capabilities to an extent, it continues to have the composure you expect from a compact monocoque chassis.

FEATURES

The Tata Punch is available in five variants, or according to Tata’s marketing spiel “five personas”. These are Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative. Each trim gets a fixed set of optional extras, with the base “Pure” version getting standard fitments such as dual airbags, ABS, ISOFIX child seat anchors, front power windows, central locking and engine start/stop feature.

Higher variants like the Accomplished and the top-end “Creative” get the real goodies, which include a 7” touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and CarPlay, rear view camera, keyless ignition etc. The Creative also gets 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels.

VERDICT

Who is the Tata Punch best suited for? Practically anyone who likes a well-built, high-quality offering from the budget end of the automotive spectrum. The Punch’s broad spectrum appeal extends to those living in topographically challenged regions of the country, farmlands or even those who want to be able to go camping with their stout little family hatchback.

Any quality control issues that have ailed Tata models in the past, have been worked out. The Punch is a considerable step-up in terms of interior quality and seems pretty solidly put together. Given that it’s price is expected to undercut its competition, it would appear Tata Motors has a hit on its hands. With its short turning radius and diminutive dimensions, it lives up to both the “compact” and the “SUV” label. A practical, robust, car for all seasons.