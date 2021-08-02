Renault commences exports of Kiger to South Africa

Automaker Renault India on Monday said it has commenced exports of its sub-four metre compact SUV Renault Kiger to South Africa. Developed and produced in India, the first batch of 760 Kigher units was dispatched to South Africa from the Chennai Port.

"The commencement of Kiger exports to South Africa today and Nepal earlier this month highlights Renault's strong commitment to the 'Make in India' mission, demonstrating the competence of India's design, engineering and world-class manufacturing capabilities," Renault India Operations Country CEO & Managing Director Venkatram Mamillapalle said in a statement.

The company's diverse range of offerings in passenger vehicles has been consistently well-received by the people of South Africa, he added.

"Our latest offering, Renault Kiger, will further bolster our existing portfolio in the country with its distinctive SUV look, great space, smart features and world-class sporty engine," Mamillapalle noted.

The company looks forward to expanding the exports of Kiger to many international markets soon, including Indonesia, other parts of Africa and the SAARC region, he said.