English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:How to fix your fixed income with new debt investment avenues? To know the answer and more, Block your calendar on 23 March at 11.30 a.m.
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

    Quiklyz partners with BluSmart Mobility to provide up to 500 EVs

    Quiklyz provides both electric three-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles across OEMs, including Mahindra, Tata Motors, Piaggio, Mercedes-Benz, among others.

    PTI
    March 22, 2022 / 06:07 PM IST
    Image: Shutterstock

    Image: Shutterstock

    Mahindra Group’s vehicle leasing and subscription platform Quiklyz has partnered with EV ride-hailing startup BluSmart Mobility to provide up to 500 electric vehicles for its fleet, a statement said on Tuesday.

    These vehicles would be deployed in the Delhi-NCR region, and used for the BluSmart all-electric ride-hailing services, currently in NCR through its mobile app.

    Quiklyz offers a range of vehicles, both from passenger and commercial segments, from leading OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) in the country.

    It has the largest portfolio of EVs.

    "We are delighted to be the leasing partner of choice for BluSmart which has built a portfolio of EV fleet. We will continue to create necessary leasing products across EV segments to drive the change towards a more sustainable future,” said Mohammad Turra, Senior VP and Head of Quiklyz.

    Close

    Related stories

    BluSmart operates large EV charging superhubs, powering its own EV fleet as well as offering services to others.

    The company, currently operating in the Delhi-NCR region, plans to expand its network into other major cities across India, it added.

    "We needed a partner who could create bespoke financing structures, industry-best service levels and in Quiklyz we found the ideal leasing partner fulfilling these requirements. We look forward to our continued partnership with Quiklyz which would be a win-win for all,” said Anmol Jaggi, Founder and CEO of BluSmart Mobility.

    Quiklyz provides both electric three-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles across OEMs, including Mahindra, Tata Motors, Piaggio, Mercedes-Benz, among others.
    PTI
    Tags: #Auto #BluSmart mobility #Business #electric vehicle (EV) #Quiklyz #Technology
    first published: Mar 22, 2022 06:07 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.