Nissan offers cash discounts, exchange bonus of up to Rs 95,000 on its Kicks SUV in March

Nissan Kicks | Rs 9.49 lakh | The Nissan Kicks was updated recently for the year 2020 and while it did not make a big splash in the market, it is a good car in its own right. Available in two engine options and a two transmission options, the turbo engine, the company claims is the most powerful in its segment.

Thanks to the low sales encountered by most manufacturers due to the pandemic, price hikes are fairly commonplace. Nissan, however, has decided to give potential buyers a little more reason to choose their SUV.

In a bid to attract customers, Nissan is offering fairly massive deals on its Kicks SUV. The plans are expected to stay in place for the rest of March or at least till stocks last.

The benefits have been listed on Nissan’s India website. These include a cash discount of Rs 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs 20,000. All of this adds up to Rs 95,000 in total benefits. Additionally, Nissan is also offering an LTC offer for all government/PSB/PSU employees.

The Nissan Kicks compact SUV competes with the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. It gets a choice of two petrol engines – a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated motor. Transmission duties are handled by either a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox.

The Nissan Kicks comes in a total of eight variants across four trim levels. The entry-level trim starts at Rs 9.49 lakh with the top-spec variant costing Rs 14.64 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The offer, while valid to the end of this month, is expected to vary across dealerships and can be availed only at NIC enabled dealerships.

Nissan’s latest SUV, Nissan Magnite however, doesn’t receive any benefits, quite as expected due to its success in the market.