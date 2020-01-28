App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 11:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

New cab aggregator Palkhi to have cameras in every taxi for additional security

Palkhi Cabs has reportedly confirmed that passenger safety was the sole reason for the installation of the cameras.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Cab aggregator Palkhi Cabs is set to enter the market on February 1 and has already managed to garner attention. This is because of the company’s plans to install cameras in its taxis to provide better security, but this too has received mixed reactions from the people.

Palkhi Cabs’ founder Praful Shinde told Mumbai Mirror, “It’s just an additional security device. Each Palkhi taxi will have GPS for live tracking. If the passenger is uncomfortable being recorded, he/she has the option of switching off the camera. The driver will not have any control on the cameras and the recordings will be saved on our cloud for 90 days.”

The company attempts to improve passenger safety and prevent mishaps such as physical or verbal abuse, as well as attempted sexual assaults. However, it is expected that this idea will receive its share of criticism.

Palkhi Cabs has reportedly confirmed that passenger safety was the sole reason for the installation of the cameras. It has also stated that it will not implement surge pricing and will adhere to the City Taxi Rules of 2017 drafted by the Transport Department.

First Published on Jan 28, 2020 11:46 am

tags #Auto #cameras in Palkhi cabs #Palkhi cab in Mumbai #Palkhi cabs #Palkhi cabs in Mumbai #Technology #trends

