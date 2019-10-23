App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 07:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MG partners with eChargeBays for charging infrastructure before its electric SUV launch

The company recently partnered with Delhi-based eChargeBays to provide home charging solutions.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After launching the Hector SUV in India, UK-headquartered Morris Garages (MG) is gearing up to launch its first fully electric SUV in the country.

The company recently partnered with Delhi-based eChargeBays to provide home charging solutions.

eChargeBays is a Delhi-based startup that will provide customers with options to charge their SUVs at home.

MG’s partnership with eChargeBays is the latest in a series of alliances with EV charging players aimed at creating a robust charging infrastructure in the country.

related news

As part of its commitment to creating an ecosystem for EVs and drive EV adoption in India, the company has already partnered with Fortum and Delta Electronics India for the fast charging and slow charging segments, respectively.

The Founder and CEO of eChargeBays Rajesh Singh stated, “Most prospective EV buyers are hesitant on account of the limited charging infrastructure available. We aim to provide Indian car owners with a robust and safe one-stop solution for their home charging-related needs using our homeCharge solution. Apart from this, eChargeBays will also launch a series of service solutions in the charging infra space which would aim at providing a seamless EV charging experience to EV customers.”

The carmaker will send its experts to the customer’s homes to identify the best way in which MG ZS EV buyers can install an EV charger at home.

First Published on Oct 23, 2019 07:07 pm

tags #Auto #Companies #M&G

