English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

    MG opens bookings for Comet EV, deliveries to commence later this month

    MG Motor had launched the Comet EV at an introductory price of 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom) last month.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 15, 2023 / 12:53 PM IST
    MG Motor had launched the Comet EV at an introductory price of 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom) last month.

    he automaker announced that it will introduce a ‘Track and Trace’ feature on the MyMG App for those who have booked the Comet EV.

    British automaker Morris Garages entered the compact electric vehicle market with the launch of the Comet EV earlier this year. The automaker announced that the bookings for its Pace, Play, and Plush variants open today, May 15.

    The automaker announced via release that it will introduce a ‘Track and Trace’ feature on the MyMG App for those who have booked the Comet EV. The booking can be made at Rs 11,000 on MG Motor India's website and MG Motor Dealerships from 12 noon onwards.

    MG also announced that the deliveries of its electric vehicles will commence in May in a phased manner.

    Also read: MG Motor aims to boost local manufacturing & investment in India, plans IPO by 2028

    The car set to rival Tata's Tiago EV comes with an 8 years or 1 lakh 20 thousand Kms battery warranty. Keeping the Gen Z crowd in mind the automaker is also providing more than 80 customization options.

    Related stories

    MG Motor launched the Comet EV at an introductory price of Rs 7.98 lakhs (ex-showroom) last month. The price of the top-spec version of Comet EV will be available at Rs 9.98 lahks (ex-showroom).

    The introductory prices of the Comet EV will only be applicable for the first 5,000 bookings. After that, MG Motor is expected to increase the prices of the electric car.

    MG Comet EV is a two-door four-seater model, and stands under three meters in length, 1,640 mm in height, 1,505 mm in width with a wheelbase of 2,010 mm.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Auto #EV #India #MG Comet #MG Comet booking #Technology
    first published: May 15, 2023 12:53 pm