Mercedes-Benz launches GLS 600 4 Matic at Rs 2.43 crore, first lot for India sold out

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 launched at Rs 2.43 crore.

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600 4 Matic has been launched at Rs 2.43 crore making it the flagship sports utility vehicle from the German luxury giant.

Around 50 units of the luxury SUV have been ordered by customers in India, which a senior company official said, belonged to the sports, film and fashion designing industry.

The next lot of Maybach GLS 600 will be customised and delivered to the customer in the January-March quarter of 2022. Mercedes-Benz, which is India’s largest luxury carmaker, further added that the Maybach GLS will be produced in India early next year.

The GLS 600 features a V8 3982cc engine that generates peak power of 410kW (557hp) and a top speed of 250km per hour. The flagship SUV is the third product under the GLS brand. The GLS 400 and GLS 450 were launched in the middle of last year.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India “We have witnessed a strong demand for our products as we see the hope and aspiration of our customers remain unbroken. With this positivity, we look at restarting and ramping up our business in phases, in sync with the unlocking of different markets.”

The GLS 600 is one of 15 new products that Mercedes-Benz plans to launch in India in 2021 with an aim to maintain its leadership position in the luxury car market.

“Our 2021 product strategy remains on track and we expect further uptick in demand, especially for top-end products. The market outlook also remains positive at this point and we continue to stay optimistic. Our customers can expect more product introductions across segments in the coming months,” Schwenk added.

The individual rear seats of the GLS 600, as per Mercedes-Benz, can be reclined by 43.5 degrees and pushed back by 120mm. The seats have memory function as well as electrically extending leg rest.

The SUV also features the AIRMATIC air suspension with adaptive damping system plus, adaptive high beam assist plus, adaptive LED tail lights, 8 airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, parking package with 360-degree camera, electronic traction system, downhill speed regulation, off-road driving mode to name a few.