Last Updated : Oct 14, 2019 11:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mercedes-Benz India leads luxury car market with 9915 units sold

The company crossed the 10,000 units sales mark in the first week of October, retaining its position as the largest luxury carmaker in India.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde

Mercedes-Benz India announced yesterday that it sold more than 9000 units in the first nine months of 2019. These models include the E-Class, as well as the C-Class and the GLC SUV.

The company crossed the 10,000 units sales mark in the first week of October, retaining its position as the largest luxury carmaker in India. The company has also confirmed its plans to commence its product offensive from Q4 to take advantage of high customer interest and positive sentiment.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented: “We are glad to maintain our market leadership in the luxury car market despite facing strong macro-economic headwinds from the earlier quarters, and also having a higher base in the segment. We are equally excited to witness great consumer feedback on our products in September. On the back of a strong September performance, we have already crossed the 10,000 units mark in the first week of October and are confident of maintaining this growth momentum by leveraging the upbeat customer sentiment. Of particular satisfaction has been the 160% growth in the Dream Cars segment, which once again underlines the luxury customers’ strong faith in the three-pointed star. We are hopeful and expect sales to rise slightly in the full year.”

Close
The company also recently introduced connected car technology for its existing models, as well as previous models that were manufactured in or after 2007. The technology will give the user data such as vehicle health, refuel stops and roadside breakdown management.

First Published on Oct 14, 2019 11:06 am

