Last Updated : Oct 25, 2020 01:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe to be launched on November 3

The SUV gets a few updates over its predecessor and even the current gen standard GLC SUVs. In terms of design, the Coupe gets a vertically slated panamericana grille, 19-inch AMG rims, and AMG front bumper as well as a more aggressive looking rear bumper and diffuser.

Moneycontrol News

Mercedes-Benz India’s first locally assembled AMG, the GLC 43 Coupe, is all ready to launch on November 3, thereby completing the GLC lineup in India.

Powering the GLC 43 Coupe will be the same 3-litre twin-turbo V6 from the pre-facelift GLC 43. This however, now makes 390 PS, that is 23 PS more than the previous version. Torque remains unchanged at 520 Nm. Transmission is handled by a 9- speed TCT gearbox paired with the 4Matic AWD system. 0-100 km/h sprint time is recorded at 4.9 seconds with a top speed of 250 km/h.

Close

On the inside, there are subtle changes as well. The AMG seats are more supportive, the AMG steering wheel gets a suede trim and the interior is a leather and suede finish with red highlights and stitching. It also gets 10.25-inch infotainment system with the latest MBUX software and a 12.5-inch instrument cluster with three different display styles.

The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe is the first AMG model from Mercedes to be built in India at the company’s Chakan plant. Pricing should be in the range of Rs 75-80 lakh (ex-showroom).
First Published on Oct 25, 2020 01:10 pm

