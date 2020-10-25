Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe to be launched on November 3

Mercedes-Benz India’s first locally assembled AMG, the GLC 43 Coupe, is all ready to launch on November 3, thereby completing the GLC lineup in India.

The SUV gets a few updates over its predecessor and even the current gen standard GLC SUVs. In terms of design, the Coupe gets a vertically slated panamericana grille, 19-inch AMG rims, and AMG front bumper as well as a more aggressive looking rear bumper and diffuser.

Powering the GLC 43 Coupe will be the same 3-litre twin-turbo V6 from the pre-facelift GLC 43. This however, now makes 390 PS, that is 23 PS more than the previous version. Torque remains unchanged at 520 Nm. Transmission is handled by a 9- speed TCT gearbox paired with the 4Matic AWD system. 0-100 km/h sprint time is recorded at 4.9 seconds with a top speed of 250 km/h.

On the inside, there are subtle changes as well. The AMG seats are more supportive, the AMG steering wheel gets a suede trim and the interior is a leather and suede finish with red highlights and stitching. It also gets 10.25-inch infotainment system with the latest MBUX software and a 12.5-inch instrument cluster with three different display styles.

The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe is the first AMG model from Mercedes to be built in India at the company’s Chakan plant. Pricing should be in the range of Rs 75-80 lakh (ex-showroom).