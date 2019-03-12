App
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2019 01:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maserati Quattroporte launched at Rs 1.74 crore

The Quattroporte’s GranLusso version is available at a starting price Rs 1.74 crore and the Gransport version at Rs 1.79 crore

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Maserati, the Fiat Group-owned Italian luxury carmaker, has announced the launch of its model year 2019 Quattroporte diesel in India. The Quattroporte’s GranLusso version is available at a starting price of Rs 1.74 crore and the Gransport version at Rs 1.79 crore (ex-showroom Delhi).

The latest version gets new colours, wheel designs and interior veneers, redesigned gearshift lever and Pieno Fiore natural leather interiors. The Quattroporte is fitted with 3.0-litre V6 turbo-diesel engine.

The car features a redesigned gearshift lever, featuring a more intuitive shift pattern, shorter travel and improved operation. The driver now gets the option to use the eight-speed ZF gearbox in automatic or manual mode simply by shifting the lever from right to left, while a new ‘P’ button effortlessly sets the transmission in parking mode.

The MTC+ infotainment system has been enhanced with updated display graphics and improved climate control system ergonomics, stated a release from the company. MTC stands for Maserati Touch Control.

Further, exterior colour ranges have also been refreshed with a choice of ten colours for the MY19 Quattroporte models. Two new tri-coat colours are now available, born to enhance the design of each, the iconic Rosso Potente and the deep dark Blu Nobile.

There are also two new options of alloy wheels designed specifically for Quattroporte featuring 20 and 21-inch sizes.

Other features like 15 speakers, mid-range drivers and rear-woofers made from aramid fibre, are built into the car’s architecture, while a 1,280-watt amplifier is fitted to ensure immersive sound for all on board.
