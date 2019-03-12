App
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2019 04:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics: Maserati launches 2019 Quattroporte priced at Rs 1.74 crore

Italian luxury vehicles company Maserati has launched the Quattroporte, which is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 turbo-diesel engine. Check out all specs of the vehicle.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Italian luxury vehicle manufacturer Maserati recently announced the launch of its model year 2019 Quattroporte diesel in India starting at a nifty Rs 1.74 crore (ex-showroom Delhi).
1/7

Italian luxury vehicle manufacturer Maserati recently announced the launch of its model year 2019 Quattroporte diesel in India starting at a nifty Rs 1.74 crore (ex-showroom Delhi). (Image: Maserati)
Maserati's latest offering will come in two variants - GranLusso which is priced at Rs 1.74 crore and the Gransport which will be available at Rs 1.79 crore (both ex-showroom Delhi).
2/7

Maserati's latest offering will come in two variants - GranLusso which is priced at Rs 1.74 crore and the Gransport which will be available for Rs 1.79 crore (both ex-showroom Delhi). (Image: Maserati)
It is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 turbo-diesel engine which uses AdBlue technology. The Diesel exhaust system of the Quattroporte features Active Sound technology that produces the trademark Maserati sound.
3/7

It is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 turbo-diesel engine that uses AdBlue technology. The Diesel exhaust system of the Quattroporte features Active Sound technology that produces the trademark Maserati sound. (Image: Maserati)
The 2019 version of the Quattroporte gets new colours, wheel designs and interior veneers, redesigned gearshift lever and Pieno Fiore natural leather interiors.
4/7

The 2019 version of the Quattroporte gets new colours, wheel designs and interior veneers, redesigned gearshift lever and Pieno Fiore natural leather interiors. (Image: Maserati)
The driver now gets the option to use the eight-speed ZF gearbox in automatic or manual mode simply by shifting the lever from right to left, while a new ‘P’ button effortlessly sets the transmission in parking mode.
5/7

The driver gets the option to use eight-speed ZF gearbox in automatic or manual mode simply by shifting the lever from right to left, while a new ‘P’ button effortlessly sets the transmission in parking mode.
Other standout features of the Maserati Quattroporte are its MTC+ infotainment system that has been enhanced with updated display graphics and improved climate control system ergonomics, 15 speakers, mid-range drivers, rear-woofers made from aramid fibre and a 1,280-watt amplifier fitted to ensure immersive sound for all on board.
6/7

Other standout features of the Maserati Quattroporte include its MTC+ infotainment system that has been enhanced with updated display graphics and improved climate control system ergonomics, 15 speakers, mid-range drivers, rear-woofers made from aramid fibre and a 1,280-watt amplifier fitted to ensure immersive sound for all on board. (Image: Maserati)
Maserati Quattroporte will be available in 10 colours including two new tri-coat colours. There are also two new options of alloy wheels designed specifically for Quattroporte featuring 20 and 21-inch sizes.
7/7

The luxury vehicle will be available in 10 colours including two new tri-coat colours. There are two new options of alloy wheels designed specifically for Quattroporte -- 20 and 21-inch in size. (Image: Maserati)
First Published on Mar 12, 2019 03:48 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Companies #Maserati #Maserati Quattroporte #Slideshow

