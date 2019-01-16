Maruti Suzuki reveals New 2019 Wagon R specifications: Watch video

The reliable Wagon R will soon be launched in a revamped avatar and Maruti Suzuki is betting on the overhauled hatchback to regain volumes in the segment. Days after teasing the 2019 Wagon R pictures, Maruti Suzuki has finally revealed the specifications and details of the Wagon R ahead of the January 23 launch. While keeping the essence of the car same, Maruti Suzuki has invested a lot of time and effort in improving the Wagon R, and it shows.

To begin with, Maruti Suzuki has kept the tallboy design of the iconic hatchback but has made it a little smaller and sleeker. The tail lights still reach for the roof of the car but bear a close resemblance to the Ertiga. The Wagon R does not get alloy wheels but sports stylish hubcaps. The headlamps have a dual split-section housing, but miss out on DRLs or Projectors.

For the latest iteration, Maruti Suzuki decided to let the Wagon R share its platform with the Swift, and is based on the HEARTECT platform, which makes it the lightest and most durable in its lineage. The new model is also 35 mm longer and 125 mm wider than the current generation. This widening will help the rear passengers to sit more comfortably.

Regarding safety, the Wagon R has a driver-side airbag, ABS with EBD, seat belt reminder. Speed alert and rear parking sensor as standard; and will have a dual front airbags options as well. It will be offered in the good old three trim levels, the LXi, VXi and ZXi.

While the lower two models are sufficiently equipped, the topline model is pampered with Suzuki’s SmartPlay infotainment system with a 7.0-inch touchscreen display. This system is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The vehicle also gets a multi-functional steering wheel with controls for audio and telephony.

