2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R launch on January 23: Here's what you can expect

Maruti Suzuki hit the bullseye in 1999 when they launched the Wagon R in India. Come January 23, an all-new 2019 Wagon R will make its debut. But what makes this car different from others? Here is a brief overview of some of the features of the Wagon R 2019 against its rivals.

2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Physical attributes

In terms of sheer physical height, the Wagon R towers over its peers with a considerable 1,675 mm of height, which is 115 mm more than its closest competitor, the Hyundai Santro. In terms of length and width as well, the Wagon R ranks well in the top three biggest hatchbacks.

2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Power figures

The 2019 Wagon R is expected to get two petrol engine options, a 1-litre and a 1.2 litre. However, for the 1.2-litre inline-four the power figures are at par with the highest in the segment, the Tiago; at 83 HP and 113 Nm of torque. Along with a 5-speed manual gearbox, both engines are also expected to get a 5-speed automatic transmission variant.

2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Features

To battle with others in its segment, Maruti Suzuki is expected to offer premium amenities, such as a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, airbags, ABS and electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) in the top of the line variant.

2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Pricing

Wagon R has always been considered as one of the best economical options, offering class-leading value-for-money. The 2019 hatchback is expected to start with a Rs 4.5 lakh price tag, which puts it at par with the likes of Santro and Tiago, which are the most expensive in the segment.