you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Apr 19, 2019 01:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki K10 Alto gets necessary safety updates

There is, of course, no aesthetic update and the engine too remains the same.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The spiritual successor to the Maruti Suzuki 800, the Alto K10 has enjoyed many years of popularity and in the wake of the discontinuation of the 800, the Alto has probably gained even more fans. But it has to stay relevant and so Maruti has decided to update the tiny hatchback to comply with current safety norms.

There is, of course, no aesthetic update and the engine too remains the same. But after the safety norms that came into effect, the Alto would not be able to sell if not given the standard set of safety features.

These safety features include ABS with EBD (electronic brake-force distribution), driver's side airbag, front seatbelt reminder and high-speed alert.

There is also a generation change expected for the Maruti Suzuki Alto. The new car will be based on the Future-S concept debuted at last year's Auto Expo and will become a little more muscular in design.

The new model will also get all the necessary safety tech updates for upcoming safety norms. With the new design theme Maruti may be hoping the new Alto will be able to compete with the likes of the Renault Kwid and Datsun Redi-Go.
First Published on Apr 19, 2019 01:21 pm

tags #Auto #Maruti Suzuki #Maruti Suzuki Alto #Technology

