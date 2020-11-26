Mahindra Thar scores four stars in Global NCAP crash ratings

The newly-launched Mahindra Thar, that had already managed to capture the imaginations of automobile fans, has now received four stars in Global NCAP tests.

In the latest round of testing, the crash test rating agency has given Mahindra Thar a score of total four stars for adult occupation citing that the driver had decent and adequate protection in both the head and chest area while the co-driver had good protection on both fronts.

The ratings are based on the offset frontal crash test at 64 km/h and while the report stated that the bodyshell itself was stable and capable of further loading, the footwell area was unstable. The Thar was also subjected to side impact tests where it scored comfortably within the regulatory requirements. However, the final score wasn’t considered since the Thar’s offset frontal crash score wasn’t close to five-stars.

The Mahindra Thar also manages to score four stars for child occupant protection as the SUV comes with the required ISOFIX child seat mounts as standard. This was tested using a three-year-old child dummy in a forward-facing child seat as well as an 18-month-old child dummy in a rearward-facing child-seat.

It is worth noting that the Thar tested was of top-spec LX variant with a hard-top. The AX trims that were available on launch have been now been discontinued. The lack of a number of safety equipment including three-point seat belts for rear passengers, ISOFIX mounts and a roll-cage, all of which are now standard on the LX would have impacted the Thar’s ratings.

The latest rounds of crash tests for different cars have not been desirable and this could be a morale booster for Mahindra. Earlier, even the XUV300 was rated with five stars for adult occupant protection.