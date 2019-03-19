Land Rover unveils new Range Rover Evoque: All you need to know

Years after Land Rover launched its compact sports SUV, the Evoque; the British carmaker has announced an update for it. While retaining its original footprint, it has a more spacious interior due to its update.

The new Evoque has been built on Land Rover’s new mixed-metal Premium Transverse Architecture which gives it 21mm longer wheelbase. It also gets 21-inch alloys as an option, which provides it with a more muscular appearance. The longer wheelbase also ensures more interior space and extra knee room for the rear. The boot has also been enlarged by six per cent.

The new Evoque also gets new LED lights on both ends, which further highlight the vehicle’s new design. On the inside, Land Rover has maintained the simple and minimalistic design of the cabin but has a lot of luxurious alternatives for letting the customer personalise his car. It also gets an optional twin touchscreen InControl Touch Pro Duo infotainment system which has new and faster software. It also gets 16-way seat controls and cabin air ionisation.

One more noticeable update is the 48-volt mild-hybrid powertrain which will be available at launch, along with its standard four-cylinder engine. This powertrain is intended to harvest energy which is usually lost during deceleration and store it in an under-floor battery.

The car also receives an upgraded version of Range Rover’s command driving position, dubbed ‘ClearSight Rear View Mirror’ which transforms it into an HD video screen when active. It also gets ‘ClearSight Ground View’ technology which helps the driver see through the hood and under the front end of the vehicle via a 180-degree projection of the ground on the vehicle’s upper touchscreen.

These upgrades will translate to a higher price tag, but it remains to be seen when Land Rover will launch the new Evoque in India.