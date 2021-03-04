Labour strike: Toyota Kirloskar Motors asks Bidadi plant workers to return to work; union to continue stir

Carmaker Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM) on March 4 asked all workers to resume work at the Bidadi plant in Karnataka by March 5, a day after the employees' union 'ended' a labour strike that started in November 2020 over the suspension of some employees.

According to the company, the TKM's workers union signed an undertaking and officially called off the strike on March 2, CNBC-TV18 reported.

However, the union says that this was signed by a few members who aren't authorised to sign on its behalf. The union also said it will continue to protest the unfair workload and suspension of 74 members after shift hours.

In line with this, the TKM workers union also issued a fresh strike notice to the firm's management on March 4. It says that another strike will be launched if the issue isn't resolved in the next 14 days.

However, Karnataka Labour Minister Abrail Shivaram Hebbar expects all workers to resume work, exempting those suspended, this week itself.

"We have asked Toyota Kirloskar Motors management to complete probe against suspended workers within 3 months," he said.

The firm also said that 3,150 of the company's 3,350 unionised workers have returned to work on March 4.