KTM 890 Adventure teased on social media; unveiling on October 19

With details of the 890 Adventure R and 890 Adventure R Rally just recently released, KTM is now all set to unveil the standard 890 Adventure. It will get the same powertrain and like the R and Rally siblings, will be launched internationally first.

The difference between the R badged and the standard Adventure will be what it has always been. The R badged bikes are always equipped with the latest and most premium parts including suspension, brakes, engine components and host of electronic aids that the standard variant loses out on.

On the flip side, the engine specifications and most of the bodywork is usually the same. The standard 890 Adventure should be the same. KTM teased the bike on their social media handles, but the bike is barely shown (teaser, so of course). But the few glimpses we get give us a vague idea.

For one, the bike will definitely look almost the same as the Adventure R bikes. These themselves have been based on the lower specced 790 Adventure bikes and get the same split front LED headlamp design, low fuel tank and a two-piece seat.

Power will come from the same 889cc parallel-twin that churns out 105 PS and 100 Nm. KTM has also added a heavier crankshaft to increase stability at low speeds. Suspension on the Adventure R comes from fully adjustable WP Xplor Pro but the standard Adventure may get non-adjustable forks and a preload-adjustable rear mono-shock, mostly from WP.

The 890 Adventure R also gets some lighter components that the standard may miss out on. This includes the aluminium steering head tube and light subframe. Electronic riding aids, while being comprehensive, may not be as expansive as what is being offered on the R.

As for an India launch, we wouldn’t expect it to come any time soon. Currently, the 250 Adventure is moments away from launch and the 790 Adventure is only being evaluated. If it does make it to India, the 890 Adventure will go up against the likes of the Triumph Tiger 900 and the Ducati Multistrada 950.

The KTM 890 Adventure is all set to make its debut on October 19.