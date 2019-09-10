KTM 790 Duke brochure leaked: gets slightly more powerful motor along with a bouquet of electronics

KTM is getting ready to launch the 790 Duke in India soon. The trouble is we don't know when, yet. What we do know is that bikes have been arriving at showrooms and dealerships for a while now, and this time there is also an image of a brochure.

According to the brochure, the 790 Duke isn't lowering its specs for the Indian market. It gets KTM's first 799 cc LC8 parallel-twin motor that churns out 105 hp at 9,000 rpm and 87 Nm at 8,000 rpm. A 6-speed gearbox will handle transmission duties via a slipper clutch. The Duke will also get an up-and-down quickshifter for clutchless gear changes.

The chassis uses the engine as a stressed member and the entire bike is suspended with a WP 43 mm upside-down fork and a rear monshock. In terms of electronics, the 790 Duke is one of the most tricked out motorcycles in its class. It comes with a Bosch inertial measurement unit (IMU) and cornering ABS unit which can be disengaged completely or even in Supermoto mode, thereby allowing you to lock up the rear wheel while the ABS still controls the front.

The bike also gets four riding modes – Sport, Street, Rain and Track, each of which change depending on how the engine behaves with the ride-by-wire throttle. The instrument cluster is a full-colour TFT display complete with Bluetooth pairing.