App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2019 02:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KTM 790 Duke brochure leaked: gets slightly more powerful motor along with a bouquet of electronics

According to the brochure, the 790 Duke isn't lowering its specs for the Indian market. It gets KTM's first 799cc LC8 parallel-twin motor that churns out 105 hp at 9,000 rpm and 87 Nm at 8,000 rpm.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

KTM is getting ready to launch the 790 Duke in India soon. The trouble is we don't know when, yet. What we do know is that bikes have been arriving at showrooms and dealerships for a while now, and this time there is also an image of a brochure.

According to the brochure, the 790 Duke isn't lowering its specs for the Indian market. It gets KTM's first 799 cc LC8 parallel-twin motor that churns out 105 hp at 9,000 rpm and 87 Nm at 8,000 rpm. A 6-speed gearbox will handle transmission duties via a slipper clutch. The Duke will also get an up-and-down quickshifter for clutchless gear changes.

The chassis uses the engine as a stressed member and the entire bike is suspended with a WP 43 mm upside-down fork and a rear monshock. In terms of electronics, the 790 Duke is one of the most tricked out motorcycles in its class. It comes with a Bosch inertial measurement unit (IMU) and cornering ABS unit which can be disengaged completely or even in Supermoto mode, thereby allowing you to lock up the rear wheel while the ABS still controls the front.

Close

The bike also gets four riding modes – Sport, Street, Rain and Track, each of which change depending on how the engine behaves with the ride-by-wire throttle. The instrument cluster is a full-colour TFT display complete with Bluetooth pairing.

related news

The launch details for the KTM 790 Duke are still awaited, but prices are expected to be around the Rs 8.5 lakh mark. It will be competing with the likes of the MV Agusta Brutale 800, Triumph Street Triple S and Kawasaki Z900 among others.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 10, 2019 02:14 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Companies #Delhivery #KTM #KTM 790 Duke #Technology

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.