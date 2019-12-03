App
Last Updated : Dec 03, 2019 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KTM 1290 Super Duke to debut at India Bike Week

The company calls the motorcycle 'The Beast' as it is one of the most powerful street naked motorcycle on sale in the international market

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Austrian motorcycle manufacturer KTM has confirmed the arrival of the 1290 Super Duke at the upcoming India Bike Week (IBW) 2019. The company will unveil the street naked motorcycle at the event.

The company calls the motorcycle 'The Beast' as it is one of the most powerful street naked motorcycle on sale in the international market. Its top trim, the Super Duke R, is powered by a 1301cc, liquid-cooled, V-twin engine which churns out 180PS of maximum power and 140Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter.

The motorcycle gets multi-level traction control, four riding modes, engine brake control, cruise control and cornering ABS. It also gets a tyre pressure monitoring system as well as a coloured TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity, which can be used to control the electronic rider aids.

KTM has derived a brand-new trellis frame, which is based on the company’s now discontinued RC8 supersport motorcycle. The 1290 Super Duke also gets fully adjustable WP Apex upside down (USD) forks in the front and a monoshock at the back. Braking duties are handled by Brembo disc brake units with Stylema callipers.

The company has not made any official announcements about the launch of the 1290 Super Duke in India. However, it can be expected that KTM will develop a Euro 5 engine for the motorcycle before introducing it to the country.

First Published on Dec 3, 2019 04:10 pm

tags #1290 Super Duke #Auto #IBW #India Bike Week #KTM #Technology #trends

