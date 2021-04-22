MARKET NEWS

Jaguar Land Rover output at two UK plants hit by chips shortage

"We have adjusted production schedules for certain vehicles which means that our Castle Bromwich and Halewood manufacturing plants will be operating a limited period of non-production from Monday 26th April," the Tata Motors-owned firm said.

Reuters
April 22, 2021 / 04:20 PM IST

Output at two of Jaguar Land Rover's British car factories will be temporarily halted from Monday, due to COVID-19 supply chain disruption, including a lack of semi-conductors, the firm said on Thursday.

The COVID-19 pandemic has driven up demand for semiconductor chips for use in electronics like computers, as people worked from home, and suppliers are struggling to adjust, hitting output at a number of automakers.
#Auto #Business #Jaguar Land Rover #Technology
Apr 22, 2021

