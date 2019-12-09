India Bike Week: KTM unveils the much-anticipated 390 Adventure

KTM has introduced the much anticipated 390 adventure in India. The off-roader was unveiled at the recently concluded India Bike Week (IBW) and features a host of electronic and mechanical rider aids.

The motorcycle shares its engine with the 390 Duke, albeit with BSVI compliance. It makes 44PS of maximum power and 37Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The engine also gets a slipper clutch and a bi-directional quickshifter as standard.

KTM has also equipped the motorcycle with a lean, sensitive traction control unit, as well as cornering ABS. It gets WP-sourced suspension units on both ends, while the front upside-down fork (USD) is non-adjustable. The rear monoshock can be adjusted for preload as well as rebound. The front wheel has a travel of 170mm, while the rear travels for 177mm. This significantly improves the motorcycle’s off-roading capabilities.

The 390 Adventure gets a complete LED light setup, along with a windshield and a TFT instrument cluster which can be connected to a smartphone via Bluetooth. KTM has also increased the motorcycle’s fuel capacity over the standard 390 Duke, as it gets a 14.5-litre fuel tank.