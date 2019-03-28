Hyundai Venue: What we know about the compact SUV so far

Korean carmaker Hyundai has officially announced the name of their upcoming compact SUV. It was earlier known as the QXi, but the production model will carry the name Hyundai Venue. It will also be Hyundai’s first connected SUV, like the MG Hector.

As per Hyundai, “The name references a place where people want to be seen, or in this case, inside the vehicle. The Venue symbolises a third space which is trendy, unique, stylish and perfect for Hyundai’s newest connected SUV." The SUV will be officially unveiled simultaneously in India and at the New York Motor Show on April 17. It is slated for a mid-May 2019 launch.

Though Hyundai has kept most of the details under wraps, there are a few parameters which set the Venue apart. Its first teaser has already hinted at the presence of a sunroof, as well as ventilated seats which will be a segment first.

Hyundai is going to offer the Venue with three engine-gearbox options. It will either come with a 1.4-litre 100BHP making petrol engine, or a 1.4-litre diesel motor which produces 90BHP. Both are mated to a six-speed manual transmission. However, Hyundai is also offering the Venue with a 1-litre turbo-petrol with a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

The Hyundai Venue will be pitted against Ford Ecosport, and Mahindra XUV300 among others, hence it is likely that it will be priced accordingly.